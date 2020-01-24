Morning Forecast – Friday, January 24th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/24/20)

TODAY: Skies will continue to clear up heading into the afternoon and conditions will be dry. This is all due to a high pressure system that will be tracking over our area not only for today, but for tomorrow too. We will look for highs today in the middle to upper 50s with breezy winds out of the northwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be light. This will make for a chilly night ahead with lows dropping back into the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be pleasant with highs returning to the upper 50s with partly cloudy skies. An upper level system to our west will start to move in late Saturday into early Sunday morning. This will bring rain chances back the ArkLaMiss through Sunday late afternoon.

For the start of the new work week, we will catch a break from the rain for a brief amount of time on Monday with highs pleasant in the lower 60s. However, there are a number of weather systems we are watching closely for the chance to see more rain return to the area from Tuesday to Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX