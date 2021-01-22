Morning Forecast – Friday, January 22nd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/22/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! The early half of our day with continue to be rainy, especially for our southern parishes. Around noon, the last of the rain will begin to exit and conditions will be looking drier for the rest of our Friday. Clouds will stay in place with high temperatures topping into the middle and upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay cloudy for the overnight hours. Lows temperatures will be cool in the upper 30s to lower 40s with winds staying out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday is still expected to be our brief break from the rain. High temperatures will be cool in the lower to middle 50s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Starting Sunday morning, rain will begin to return as a warm front pushes northward. Shower activity will start off light and will be mostly on-and-off for most of the afternoon with the possibility of a few thunderstorms. This warm front will also allow our temperatures to warm into the upper 60s for highs.

Rain and thunder will stay through our Monday with an approaching cold front. As of right now, there is no threat for severe weather for the ArkLaMiss. High temperatures for the afternoon will be quite warm in the lower 70s before the cooler air settles in. Lows for Monday will settle back into the lower 40s.

Much drier and sunnier conditions will return for the middle of next week. Highs will be quite pleasant in the lower 60s with lows at night in the lower to middle 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX