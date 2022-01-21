Morning Forecast – Friday, January 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/21/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! Get ready for another cold day ahead as highs this afternoon reach the upper 30s to lower 40s under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay a bit breezy from the northeast at 5-15 mph. Be mindful of wind chill over the next couple of days. The wind chill is how the air temperatures and wind feel when it touches your bare skin (think of the opposite of heat index). It will feel more like the 20s and 30s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will be just as cold in the 20s with wind chill making it feel anywhere from 10-20 degrees. Skies will stay clear as high pressure drifts in.

LOOKING AHEAD: Over the weekend, conditions will slowly begin to improve temperature wise. Skies will continue to stay mostly clear to partly cloudy and dry. Temperatures will see the middle and upper 40s for Saturday and the lower to middle 50s for Sunday. Lows at night will also look better; getting back into the lower 30s by Sunday night.

Starting next week, we will see temperatures continue to improve, but we are also tracking our next cold front. This will bring back rain chances from late Monday into early Tuesday. It may also briefly drop out temperatures back into the 40s by Wednesday!

Have a great weekend! Stay warm!

-Lexi

