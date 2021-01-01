Morning Forecast – Friday, January 1st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/01/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday and Happy New Year! The last of the rain has moved out, leaving behind a few clouds that will slowly break down through most of the day ahead. The cold front will help filter in cooler air, so highs for today will settle into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at about 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to decrease heading into the overnight hours as lows will look to drop back into the upper 30s. By then, our winds will back off and are expected to be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: A bit more sunshine is expected to return for our Saturday with high temperatures staying cool in the lower 50s and lows at night falling into the 30s. We will be a bit closer to seasonal for our Sunday with highs improving back into the upper 50s.

For the start of next week, a small warm up will arrive to help bring our temperatures back into the 60s while lows at night improve into the 40s. Another weak front could be setting up to arrive by the middle of next week, which could bring a small cooldown and rain chances back into the forecast.

Have a great Friday and a Happy New Year!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX