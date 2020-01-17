Morning Forecast – Friday, January 17th















WEST MONROE, LA (01/17/20) Happy Friday! This morning has been the quietest morning we’ve seen all week. We’re not dealing with heavy rainfall, storms or fog, instead skies are mostly cloudy and we’re sitting in the 40’s.

With this being said, there are a few showers that are trying to get going this morning. So far, they are remaining light.

We will continue to see isolated showers through the day today. Highs will top out in the lower 60’s, as warmer air moves in ahead of our next system.

Showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder will become more scattered after midnight. Lows will be unseasonably warm once again, only reaching the upper 50’s.

We will see ongoing scattered showers Saturday morning before they, in addition to the cloud cover, eventually clear later in the day. Highs will start off in the upper 60’s, with gusty northwesterly winds bringing in the cooler air.

Good new is, the sun will return in full force by Sunday. Highs will be noticeably cooler, only reaching the lower 50’s.

The cooler and drier conditions stay with us for the first couple days of next week. Highs will very cold for this time of year, reaching the middle to upper 40’s.

This sets the stage for multiple hard freezes, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Lows will range anywhere from the lower 20’s to freezing (32).

The clouds return as early as Tuesday, but they become more thick Wednesday into Thursday with our next system. While we will keep the cooler temperatures around with the rain, temperatures will be too warm to bring us any wintry precipitation, at least this time.