Morning Forecast – Friday, January 15th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/15/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday. We had a very beautiful day yesterday with sunshine and some rather nice temperatures before the cold front came in and ruined all the fun. Today, we will be feeling the effects of the cold front. Highs this afternoon will be cooler in the lower to middle 50s, and our winds will be quite windy out of the west. Expect sustained winds anywhere from 15-25 mph with gusts up to about 30-40 mph for a few areas. Wind Advisories have been issued for a good number of our parishes and counties until 6 pm.

TONIGHT: This evening, winds will start to back off but will remain a bit breezy anywhere from 8-12 mph. Lows tonight will be quite chilly in the lower 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunny conditions will return for our Saturday, but those temperatures will stay on the cool side in the lower to middle 50s. Sunday will be a bit similar but a few clouds will start to build back in. Overall, this weekend looks to stay dry.

The start of next week will be cool and dry with highs in the upper 50s before eventually warming back into the lower 60s. We are watching for rain to return to the ArkLaMiss as early as Tuesday and continue into Thursday. So far, this activity looks to be isolated to scattered.

