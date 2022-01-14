Morning Forecast – Friday, January 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (01/14/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It will be a cool start this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We do expect to be mild this afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 60s. Skies will start off mostly sunny with clouds building in by the late afternoon and early evening. Winds will be out of the east and southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase for tonight out ahead of our next cold front. Lows will not be as cold in the lower 50s with winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: The cold front is set to arrive by the early morning hours on Saturday. It will work with whatever moisture we have in place and kick up a few showers for the morning. The front will place through quickly and should exit sometime by 10-11 AM in the morning. Expect winds to be quite breezy/windy out of the northwest at 10-20 mph and for temperatures to gradually drop throughout the day.

By late Saturday into early Sunday, we could see some wrap around moisture/precipitation. Some of this precipitation will be a possibly mix of rain/freezing rain/light flurries. Not everyone will see flurries, and there is still time for the forecast models to change, so we will be sure to keep you updated.

Highs for Sunday will be chilly in the upper 40s with lows in the 30s heading into Monday morning. This will lead to a cool start for the new work week.

Have a great weekend! Stay warm!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX