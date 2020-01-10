Morning Forecast – Friday, January 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (1/10/20)

TODAY: The first half of your Friday will consist of clouds with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will be warm this afternoon, topping into the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southeast at 15-20 mph. Although the potential for severe weather will be much lower for the afternoon, it will start to increase during the evening hours. Right now the timing of the strong line of thunderstorms to move across could start as early as 6 pm this evening. Again, this is just a rough estimate.

Today’s Outlook: Friday – Early Saturday

Possible Arrival of Strong Line of Thunderstorms

TONIGHT: As we head into the later evening hours, the chance for severe weather will start to increase. As of yesterday afternoon, a portion of the ArkLaMiss was issued under a moderate risk (4/5). It doesn’t matter what risk you are under, everyone across the area has the chance to see damaging winds, tornadoes, and heavy rainfall.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the early parts of Saturday, strong to severe thunderstorms will continue to sweep across the ArkLaMiss. Around late morning, conditions will begin to calm down as high pressure moves in to break down the remaining clouds and lingering showers.

With any cold front, cooler air will arrive on Saturday afternoon. Expect highs to be cooler in the lower 60s and upper 50s. By Sunday, the sun will come out with temperatures seasonal in the upper 50s.

Have a great Friday! Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

