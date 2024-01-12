WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Severe t-storms will move across the region this morning. Damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible. As the cold front passes over, drier air will seep in clearing out the clouds this afternoon. Very cold air will move in over the weekend with temperatures dropping below freezing. There still remain the chance for winter weather next week on MLK Day. Parts of NE Louisiana will see freezing rain and sleet with snow showers possible in Arkansas. This will cause travel impacts during the morning hours.

Up to 1″ of snowfall maybe possible in south Arkansas where Louisiana will see more sleet/freezing rain mix. Temperatures will drop to the teens next week thanks to the arctic airmass that will settle across the region.