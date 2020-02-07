Morning Forecast – Friday, February 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/07/20)

TODAY: We will be wrapping up the work week skies will be mostly sunny as temperatures warm up into the upper 50s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Conditions will be cool tonight in the middle 30s with skies clear and winds light from the north.

LOOKING AHEAD: Kicking off the weekend, we will continue to see our high temperatures improve. Saturday could see highs in the upper 50s and 60s, while Sunday could see highs in the lower 70s. Conditions are expected to be dry, and it’s all thanks to a high pressure system which will hang around for a good chunk of the weekend.

Heading into Sunday, winds will return from the south, which will bring moisture from the gulf. Cloud cover will increase and a few showers will develop later in the evening. Expect a soggy work week ahead as numerous weather systems will bring widespread rainfall back to the ArkLaMiss, so make sure to keep the rain gear within reach.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

