Morning Forecast – Friday, February 5th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/05/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We made through another work week. It’s going to be a cool end to the week as highs will top near 55 for this afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will stay out of the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Cloud cover will stick around overnight. Lows will fall back into the middle 30s with winds light out of the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: A system to our south will move north Saturday morning, and it will bring a chance for a few isolated showers through the early half of our day. By the late afternoon, a weak cold front will sweep through, which will keep temperatures cool for our Sunday with highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Temperatures will warm up just a bit for the start of the new work week with highs in the lower 60s. We are still on track to see another cold front sometime on Tuesday. This will bring more chances for some scattered showers and a bigger cooldown.

For the middle of next week, it looks like highs will range anywhere from the upper 30s to the lower and middle 40s while lows at night fall into the 20s. Some forecast models even show lows possible in the upper teens!

As far as precipitation is concerned, we could see a mix of it on Thursday. Right now, forecast models are hinting at freezing rain and some sleet. This event is still several days out and changes will occur, but we will keep you updated!

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

