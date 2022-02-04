WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/04/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We have made it through another work week. The rain is gone, but it is quite cold out there as temperatures start off in the 20s and 30s. Winds are breezy anywhere from 5-15 mph, so it will feel more like the upper teens to 20s heading out of the door this morning. Skies will stay cloudy and highs will be cold this afternoon in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

TONIGHT: Overnight, skies will start to clear as high pressure starts to build in. Winds will stay out of the north and lows will drop back into the lower to middle 20s. Keep plants and pets inside and make sure your outdoor pipes are covered.

LOOKING AHEAD: Sunshine will be back in forecast for Saturday. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer in the upper 40s while lows will stay cold in the 20s. Temperatures will continue to recover for Sunday with highs returning back to the 50s.

This trend will continue into the start of the new work week. Highs will range anywhere from the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with no chances of rain (so far).

Have a great weekend! Stay warm!

-Lexi

