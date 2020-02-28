Morning Forecast – Friday, February 28th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/28/20)

TODAY: We are wrapping up the work week with some picture perfect weather! Sunny skies will continue for today as highs will be slightly warmer in the lower 60s. We are going to see a weak frontal boundary move across the area, but it will only make our winds breezy for this afternoon out of the northwest at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Temperatures are expected to cool back into the lower 40s with skies staying clear. Winds will back off and remain light from the west.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the weekend, conditions will be pleasant with highs continuing to warm up into the lower 70s under mostly sunny skies. By Sunday, clouds will start to build back in ahead of our next weather system. This will likely bring rain and a few possible thunderstorms back the area for the start of the new work week.

As of now, the Storm Prediction Center does have the ArkLaMiss under a 15% chance for some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms for Tuesday. This is something we will continue to watch over the next couple of days.

Have a great Friday! Enjoy your weekend.

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX