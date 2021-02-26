Morning Forecast – Friday, February 26th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/26/21)

TODAY: Showers and thunderstorms will stay through the morning before wrapping up by the early afternoon. Throughout the rest of the day, showers will be light and isolated. A warm front will lift northward and this will help our high temperatures warm up into the upper 60s. Winds will also be redirected back out of the south and southwest at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: A few lingering showers will be possible from late Friday into Saturday morning. Temperatures overnight will stay on the mild side in the upper 50s.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be the best looking day for this weekend. Highs will be warm in the middle 70s with a few chances for some isolated showers. If you plan any outdoor activities, be sure to have some alternate inside activities just in case.

Our next cold front will approach on Sunday, and this will increase chances for more showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will stay warm on Sunday in the upper 70s but we will see a drop for Monday back into the upper 50s to lower 60s.

By Tuesday, showers will begin to slowly dissipate and conditions will start to look more sunny and dry. For the middle of the new work week, temperatures will range anywhere from the upper 50s to the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX