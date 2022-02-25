WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/25/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! Dress warm for today as it will be another chilly one with highs in the 40s and winds breezy from the northeast at 10-15 mph. We may see just a little bit of clearing for the morning but clouds will be back by the afternoon with a chance for a spotty shower or two.

TONIGHT: It will be cold again as lows fall back into the 30s. A few isolated showers could be possible especially by the early morning hours on Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD: A shortwave surface trough of low pressure will generate more showers through the afternoon and evening on Saturday with a high temperature of 45. Lows will dip back into the upper 30s. No severe weather is expected.

For Sunday, the last of the rain will exit through the morning hours, leaving the afternoon to slowly dry and clear out. Temperatures will look a bit better in the lower to middle 50s with lows at night remain cold in the 30s.

The new work week is looking much better than what we saw these last 5 days. More sunshine will be back with less clouds and drier conditions. Highs will be on a warming trend back into the 60s and 70s while lows at night will improve back into the 40s.

