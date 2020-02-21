Morning Forecast – Friday, February 21st

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/21/20)

TODAY: Sunny skies will prevail this afternoon, but it will be a chilly one with highs once again in the upper 40s. Drier air and a high pressure have taken over, and this keep the rain away for today and the weekend ahead.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will once again be cold, plummeting into the middle to upper 20s. Skies will remain clear and winds will be generally calm. Either way, if you have any plans for tonight, make sure to bundle up!

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into the weekend, temperatures will continue to gradually warm up. Expect highs to top in the middle 50s for Saturday and the lower 60s for Sunday. A few light clouds will start to filter in by Saturday and continue into Sunday as well.

A quick weather system will arrive by late Sunday into early next week, bringing a few isolated showers and a strong cold front. We will notice quite a difference as highs will start in the 70s by Monday and quickly dropping into the 50s by the middle of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX