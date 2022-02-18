WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/18/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! The storms and the cold have come and gone, and now we are left with the cooler and drier air. High pressure to our west will keep our skies rather sunny for this afternoon, but our highs will be cool in the lower 50s. Winds will stay breezy just a bit longer our of the north at 5-15 mph.

TONIGHT: With clear skies, we expect it to be another cold night ahead. Lows for most of us will drop below 32 with generally light to calm winds. Be sure to keep your pets and sensitive plants inside for the night.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday will be another sunny one with some slightly warmer(-ish) temperatures. Highs will reach the lower 60s while winds stay out of the north and northeast. Lows for Saturday night will also be just a bit better but still cold in the middle 30s.

For Sunday, our winds will begin to return back out of the southeast. This will continue to help improve our temperatures with most of us warming into the upper 60s with a steady increase in cloud cover. Some showers may be possible starting late Sunday night.

Convection will increase on Monday with the approach of our next cold front, increasing our chances for showers and storms. This will be a trend that will carry out through most of the week next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

