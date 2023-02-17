WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — I am all smiles not only because it’s Friday in the ArkLaMiss, but because our cloudy and rainy streak finally looks like it will come to an end today. A much more favorable weather pattern is next up.

Today, temperatures across the south began dropping quickly as a slow moving cold front moved through Arkansas and Louisiana around midday Thursday. Thankfully our severe potential did not come to fruition and we made it through the day with slight rainfall accumulation and a little wind. The overall weather pattern across the region will begin shifting today. By mid afternoon skies will be mostly sunny with today’s temperature highs topping out in the low 50s. A slight breeze from the west/northwest will accompany our sunny skies.

Tonight, while mostly sunny and clear skies are almost the preference of the average weather consumer, during times of the year like February; they can act as a double edged sword of sorts. As cloud cover remains miniscule through the daytime hours, incoming solar radiation can more quickly heat the atmosphere. However, overnight when cloud cover is little or nonexistent, heat can more quickly flow out of our atmosphere, leaving cold nights. Temperatures will be down into the upper 20s tonight into Saturday morning, so a jacket is certainly recommended. Have a great weekend and be nice to each other.

As always: A cloudy day is no match for a sunny disposition.

Meteorologist – Trey Tonnessen