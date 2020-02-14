Morning Forecast – Friday, February 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/14/20)

TODAY: We are in for a chilly Valentine’s Day ahead, as high temperatures will top out in the upper 40s under sunny skies. Dry air has now moved in, so we are not going to see any rain chances for today.

TONIGHT: We’ve got another cold night ahead. Lows are expected to once again drop into the lower 30s and even the upper 20s with winds light from the northeast. Skies will remain clear.

LOOKING AHEAD: Heading into Saturday, our winds will be returning from the south, which is going to filter in some gulf moisture. This will in turn increase our cloud cover, but it will also improve our temperatures. Highs for Saturday will top into the upper 50s and lower 60s, while Sunday’s highs will warm into the upper 60s.

A few spotty showers will be possible heading into Sunday, and this is all ahead of our next weather system that will bring more rain and another round of cooler air back to the ArkLaMiss.

Have a great weekend! Happy Valentine’s Day!

-Lexi

