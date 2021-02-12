Morning Forecast – Friday, February 12th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/12/21)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday! We are starting off the morning with some isolated showers and some patchy freezing rain in North Louisiana. The rain should wrap up later this morning into the early afternoon, leaving us cloudy and cold for the rest of the day. High temperatures will be cold in the 30s with winds staying breezy at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Lows tonight will be falling into the 20s with winds staying breezy out of the northeast. By early Saturday morning, a few more showers could be possible along with more patchy freezing rain.

LOOKING AHEAD: The weekend will be, in a few words, cold and cloudy! Highs during the day will top into the 30s while lows at night will settle into the 20s. Patches of wintry precipitation will be possible including rain, freezing rain, and possible light sleet on Sunday.

Monday is what we have our eyes on, as a potential winter storm could bring icy conditions to the ArkLaMiss. Right now, forecast models are calling for freezing rain and sleet with maybe a bit of light snow. Temperatures will be frigid with highs on Monday in the middle 20s and lows falling into the single digits by Monday night/Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be rather quiet but cold with temperatures in the 30s.

Wednesday and Thursday, we are watching for another round of wintry mix. We could see anything from freezing rain, sleet, and light snow. With both these days so far out, we do expect forecast models to change over the next few days, so we will be continuing to watch this closely.

Have a great weekend. Stay warm and be safe!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX