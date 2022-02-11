WEST MONROE, LA. – (02/11/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! It will be a warm, mostly sunny, and breezy end to the work week. Highs will top near 73 this afternoon with winds out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. This may cause a bit of fire weather danger for today, so avoid all outdoor burning even if you are not under a burn ban. Right now, burn bans are in place for West Carroll, Morehouse, Richland, Franklin, and Catahoula Parishes in Louisiana along with Ashley and Union Counties in South Arkansas.

TONIGHT: A cold front will arrive late Friday into early Saturday. Cloud cover will increase along with a possible stray shower. Lows will cool into the middle 40s.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the front moves through, skies will be cloudy with spotty to isolated showers Saturday morning. Winds will be redirected back out of the north which will filter in cooler and dry air. High temperatures will cool back into the lower to middle 50s with lows Saturday night in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Sunday will be sunny but cool with highs returning back to the upper 50s and lows Sunday night in the lower 30s. This cooler weather pattern will be short lived as we do expect a nice rebound back into the 60s and 70s for the new work week.

Further down the road, we are tracking a storm system which may arrive Wednesday into Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has already put the ArkLaMiss under a 15% chance for some potential strong to severe weather. It is still very early in the forecast and it is bound to change, so we will continue to keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

