Morning Forecast – Friday, December 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/06/19)

TODAY: A few scattered showers will linger this morning before moving east this afternoon. Despite the cloud cover, highs for today will be warm in the upper 60s and lower 70s. A weak front located right behind this system will brush our area later this evening, allowing for a small cool down.

TONIGHT: With the front brushing over the ArkLaMiss later this evening, this will allow for our low temperatures to drop ever so slightly into upper 40s. Cloud cover will remain and winds will be slightly breezy from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will be dry as we head into the weekend with temperatures expected in the 60s with lingering clouds. We are tracking another weather system for early next week, which could bring more rain chances back to the ArkLaMiss along with some cooler air. Highs so far for next week will mostly top in the lower to middle 50s. Lows at night will be colder in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX