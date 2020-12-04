Morning Forecast – Friday, December 4th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/04/20)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! The rain is gone, but some pesky cloud cover will stay for just a bit longer as temperatures this morning start off in the 30s. Through the rest of the day, clouds will begin to move on out as high temperatures reach the middle to upper 50s.

TONIGHT: For Friday Night Football, skies will officially be clear overnight with temperatures cool in the 40s, so be sure to dress a bit warm. Temperatures will continue to fall later in the night and will most likely settle into the upper 30s. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our weekend will be off to a cool but pleasant start. Skies will stay mostly sunny for Saturday as high temperatures aim to settle into the upper 50s. We’ll have a good chance of seeing some 60s return by Sunday along with an increase in cloud cover. We are watching for a chance of spotty showers on Sunday as an upper level system sweeps over the ArkLaMiss and into the Tennessee Valley. This will break a weak front that will arrive in time for Monday.

Starting the new work week, an upper level ridge pattern will arrive and this will keep our skies rather sunny and conditions dry. High temperatures will start off in the upper 50s and will eventually warm into the 60s by the middle of the week while lows at night will stay cold in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX