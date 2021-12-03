Morning Forecast – Friday, December 3rd

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/03/21)

TODAY: We have made it to Friday! Wrapping up the work week, cloud cover will increase through the day while highs stay warm in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest and will continue to pump in moisture form the Gulf at the surface while southwest flow higher in the atmosphere will stream moisture in from the Pacific. With moisture at the surface and increasing in the mid levels, this will set us up for rain chances this weekend.

TONIGHT: Skies will be cloudy with dewpoints in the upper 50s to lower 60s. This will keep our low temperatures mild in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will be light from the southwest.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers will begin to pop up by early Saturday morning (sometime around 3-4 AM). Most of these rain chances will be very spotty, so not everyone will see the rain. Keep this in mind if you are heading into any Christmas Parades as most will start around 9-10 AM.

A few showers or even a couple of storms will be possible for Saturday afternoon. Saturday night will be dry, but cloudy with lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Most of our Sunday will be quiet and cloudy with highs around 75. A cold front will track its way closer by late Sunday into Monday, bringing scattered showers and storms. The Northwest ArkLaMiss has been issued under a level 1 (marginal risk). Right now, the main concerns look to be gusty winds up to 60 mph and possible small size hail. We will keep you updated over the next couple of days.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

