Morning Forecast – Friday, December 27th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/27/19)

TODAY: It will be another warm and mostly cloudy day ahead with temperatures once again warming up into the lower 70s. For today, more isolated showers will develop through most of the morning and afternoon, and these showers will be on and off.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight will be mild in the lower 60s with a few stray showers with winds light out of the east.

LOOKING AHEAD: Our chances for showers and thunderstorms will develop in the late afternoon and early evening on Saturday. Some of these thunderstorms have the potential to become severe. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (Level 1/5), and right now the primary threats look to be strong, damaging winds and small size hail. With any severe weather event, we will not rule out the possibility of the isolated chance for tornadoes.

Severe Weather Outlook: Saturday – Early Sunday

Showers and thunderstorms will continue through early Sunday morning. High pressure will move in to help dry us out and clear our skies. The colder air will settle our temperatures in the 50s by early next week, which could set us up for a cool start to the year 2020.

