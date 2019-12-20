Morning Forecast – Friday, December 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/20/19)

TODAY: We will have another beautiful afternoon ahead with temperatures settling into the lower to middle 50s once again. The weak upper level disturbance will start moving east into our area by later this afternoon. This will increase our cloud cover, but we should stay dry for the day.

TONIGHT: Lows overnight won’t be as cold due to the increase in cloud cover. Those temperatures will settle into the upper 30s with winds calm. One or two stray showers may be possible for our western parishes in the early morning hours.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the weekend, there will be a few chances for isolated showers. These will be short lived and should not interfere with any plans you may have. Lows will remain cool in the middle to upper 50s.

By next week, conditions will be much warmer in the middle to upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. So far, Christmas day is looking very pleasant in the lower 70s!

-Lexi

