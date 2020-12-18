Morning Forecast – Friday, December 18th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/18/20)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We are going to be wrapping up the work week with some rather pleasant weather. High pressure will remain in control, so we do expect sunshine to fill our sky for this afternoon. With winds shifting back out of the southeast, our highs for today will be slightly warmer in the upper 50s.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be cool as lows fall back into the upper 40s. By early Saturday morning, cloud cover will begin to slowly increase out ahead of our next cold front.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few light showers could be possible for the Northwestern ArkLaMiss Saturday morning out ahead of our next cold front. Through the rest of the afternoon, more heavier precipitation will begin to develop as high temperatures will stay mild in the lower 60s. As of this morning, we are not anticipating any severe weather, just some periods of heavy rainfall and some breezy winds at times.

The rest of the rain will wrap up late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. The rest of our weekend looks to remain dry as highs will settle into the upper 50s. High pressure will build back in to help break down cloud cover through the afternoon.

For the start of the new week, it will be pleasant and mild. Temperatures will remain around seasonal in the 60s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. For the middle of the week, we are watching another weather system that could once again bring rain chances into the forecast, but it could also bring another cool down heading into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We still have about 6-7 days and anything can change, so we’ll continue to watch what could happen.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

