Morning Forecast – Friday, December 17th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/17/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday! Wrapping up the work week will be mostly cloudy and warm with highs returning back into the upper 70s this afternoon. A stray shower could be possible, but it does look like that we could stay dry for today. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the lower to middle 60s. By early Saturday morning, the cold front will approach and may generate a few showers before dawn.

LOOKING AHEAD: Showers and storms will develop along the cold front as it pushes through the ArkLaMiss throughout most of our Saturday. Our Southwest Parishes are under a level 1 marginal risk for the possibility of strong winds and maybe some small size hail.

The rain will begin to wrap up late Saturday into early Sunday. Winds will return back out of the north, which will start to bring in cooler and slightly drier air. Expect lows Saturday night to fall back into the 30s with highs only topping into the 50s for Sunday afternoon.

Some isolated showers may be possible for Monday, but we do look to dry out start on Tuesday. Skies will begin to clear as highs sit anywhere from the 50s to the 60s while lows will cool back into the 30s and 40s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

