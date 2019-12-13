Morning Forecast – Friday, December 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/13/19)

TODAY: It will be a foggy start this morning! Make sure you are allowing yourself extra time for your morning commute. Temperatures this afternoon will be slightly better, as most of us will try to reach the 60 degree mark, but a few of us will settle for the upper 50s. Another shortwave trough will move in today, bringing more cloud cover to the area. Much like yesterday, we are dry here at the surface, so we are not expecting any rain for today.

TONIGHT: Clouds will stick around overnight tonight with temperatures remaining cool in the lower 40s with calm conditions.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the weekend, it will be very pleasant with highs expected in the middle to upper 60s with a few reach 70 degrees. A high pressure system will build in to our south, which will assist in breaking down some of the cloud cover, allowing for more sunshine to come through.

Our next frontal system will arrive by Monday, not only bringing in more cold air, but also some chances for showers and thunderstorms. Note: some of these thunderstorms do have a possibility of becoming strong to severe. For early Monday morning, Ouachita and Columbia counties are under a marginal risk and later for Monday afternoon, the Northeast ArkLaMiss is under a slight risk. Some conditions to expect would be heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and a chance for isolated tornadoes. We’ll continue to keep a close eye on it through the weekend.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX