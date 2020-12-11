Morning Forecast – Friday, December 11th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/11/10)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! Through the morning and early afternoon, cloud cover will increase as temperatures will warm into the lower 70s for highs. By the late afternoon, showers and storms will arrive in our western parishes and counties and will only continue to push through heading into Friday night and early Saturday.

Some of these thunderstorms will have the potential to be strong or severe with the primary concern being some strong, straight-line winds. Heavy downpours and lightning will also be possible. The western and central ArkLaMiss have been issued under a Marginal risk (Level 1 out of 5) for today into early Saturday.

TONIGHT: Storms will continue overnight mostly for our eastern parishes and counties. Low temperatures will fall back into the 50s. All leftover showers should be out of the ArkLaMiss by early Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD: Conditions will be improve for Saturday afternoon. An area of high pressure will move in to break down the rest of the cloud cover to set us up for a rather sunny afternoon. Highs will be cooler thanks to the cold front in the lower 60s.

Another system will arrive by Sunday, increasing cloud cover for the morning and eventually bringing more showers for the afternoon and evening. Activity will wrap up by late Sunday night into early Monday.

Drier conditions will be back for the start of the new work week and temperatures will be cool. Highs in the afternoon will top into the 50s while lows at night will be chilly in the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX