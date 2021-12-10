Morning Forecast – Friday, December 10th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (12/10/21)

TODAY: It’s finally Friday! We will start off cloudy, warm, and humid with isolated rain chances for the first half of our day. Highs will top into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Winds will be quite windy out of the south at 15-20 mph, which will continue to stream in moisture from the Gulf.

The first line of showers and storms will develop out ahead of the cold front sometime around 10 pm this evening, and will continue to get organized through early Saturday morning. Some storms will have the potential to become strong or severe. All weather threats could be possible from damaging winds up to 60 mph, heavy rainfall, maybe some pockets of large hail, and an isolated threat for tornadoes.

TONIGHT: As showers and storms continue to drive across the ArkLaMiss, temperatures will begin to drop. Lows should be around the lower 60s as winds stay pretty breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: The last of the heavy rainfall should wrap up by tomorrow morning around 9 AM. Through the rest of our Saturday, temperatures will be cooling as winds return back out of the north, bringing in cooler and drier air. This will be a slow process, so expect to stay mostly cloudy through most of the day with maybe a few lingering spotty showers.

High pressure to our west will build in late Saturday into Sunday, so this will help take care of the rest of the clouds. Sunshine will be back while temperatures will cool into the upper 50s to lower 60s. Lows at night will fall into the upper 30s.

By next week, temperatures will rebound back into the 60s and 70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Conditions (of far) will be dry.

Have a great weekend! Stay weather aware!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX