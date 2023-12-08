WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clouds will build this morning as a stream of gulf moisture flows in from the south. An area of low pressure will deepen across the great plains today, and a few impulses in the atmosphere could spark a few patchy showers across the region this afternoon and evening. The low pressure and the associated cold front will move through tomorrow afternoon.

This is the point at which severe storms will be possible. Damaging winds, hail, and a few spin-ups will be possible. Current timing is from Saturday afternoon through the evening hours. Wind and hail seem to be the primary threats, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. As always, review your severe weather safety plans and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as this storms system pushes through.

By Sunday, skies will clear, and temperatures will drop to the 50’s for daytime highs and low will drop to the lower 30’s.