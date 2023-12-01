WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Heavy cloud cover will linger this morning as the frontal boundary makes its passage across the region. Fog has also developed due to the recent rainfall and calm winds. Clouds will slowly break this afternoon with peaks of sunshine before more patchy showers pop up this evening.

Another weak disturbance will allow for patchy showers to develop thanks to the abundance of moisture in place. Winds will shift northerly late Saturday and drier air can move in reducing cloud cover and dropping rain chances.

Next week, a dry air mass will be in place, but a weak front could drop temperatures a tad cooler late Tuesday into Wednesday. Not expecting any rain due to the dry air in place, but we could see a return to the upper 30’s. Good news is we should stay above freezing through the long term forecast.