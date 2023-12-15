WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Dry air is present this morning resulting in mostly clear skies. However, moisture flow from the south will return today and cloud cover will increase ahead of an approaching frontal system. An area of low pressure has formed in the great plains and will track eastward.

This system will bring showers overnight and through the day on Saturday. 0.5″ to 1″ of rainfall is expected. Some areas south of I-20 could hear a few rumbles of thunder where instability is slightly greater. The skies will clear out on Sunday as a dry pattern sets up for most of next week. Showers look to be possible next weekend.