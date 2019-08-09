Morning Forecast – Friday, August 9th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (8/09/19)

TODAY: The heat is sticking around for today and into the weekend. New heat advisories have been issued for the ArkLaMiss until 7:00 pm this evening. Highs are expected to get up into the mid to upper 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Heat index values will be in the triple digits. It is imperative that you practice heat safety. Around late afternoon, a few showers and thunderstorms will develop mostly for northern portions of the ArkLaMiss. The northeast is under a marginal risk for severe weather. This looks to be more of a wind event than hail or tornadic. Not only could some winds be a bit gusty, but localized heavy rainfall and frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible.

TONIGHT: Once showers and thunderstorms clear out (as of this morning, around 8-9 pm), warm and humid conditions will stick around. Lows will drop back into the mid to upper 70s with a few passing clouds.

INTO THE WEEKEND: Our area will be right on the edge of a weak upper level system that will bring scattered rain and thunderstorms to the southeast, including a small portion of the ArkLaMiss. Due to this, the chances for storm activity will increase just a bit. Highs will drop back a little into the low 90s, but despite this, it will still be hot and exercising heat safety will be important. Heading into the Sunday, storm activity will start to taper off as highs remain in the mid to upper 90s. This trend will continue into the new work week until Wednesday. We are tracking a possible weak front that could bring rain back to the forecast.

