Morning Forecast – Friday, August 7th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/07/20)

TODAY: We are going to wrap up the work week with high temperatures topping near 93 with sunshine for the morning and a few clouds for the afternoon. Winds will be slightly breezy from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will clear up for tonight and our low temperatures look to be just a bit warmer in the lower 70s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday is when the humidity will return as highs warm back into the middle 90s. Heat index values will more than likely make it feel like the triple digits, so keep heat safety in mind if you have any outdoor plans. A few stray showers could return as early as Sunday afternoon with more on the way for the upcoming work week. Temperatures will stay seasonal in the lower to middle 90s.

