Morning Forecast – Friday, August 6th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/06/21)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We have made it to the weekend. For today, our skies will start rather cloudy with temperatures mild in the 70s. Skies will eventually start to clear up through the afternoon with highs closer to seasonal in the lower 90s. Winds will shift back out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will stay nice and clear overnight into early Saturday. Lows will be mild in the lower 70s with winds generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Expect our high temperatures to continue to warm up for this weekend into the middle and upper 90s. A dome of high pressure will settle across our region, trapping the heat and allowing temperatures to continue to increase. Winds will be out of the southeast, allowing moisture to be filtered back in which will increase humidity values. No word yet on potential heat advisories, but just be sure you keep heat safety in mind for any outdoor activities. Expect the heat to stay even as we head into the new work week.

Rain chances should remain near 0% for a good chunk of the next 7 days. A stray shower could be possible, but coverage will not be too great. This may be a bit different on Sunday, as a few spotty showers could bring rain to a few areas.

Have a great weekend! Stay cool!

-Lexi

