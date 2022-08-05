WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/05/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! To wrap up the work week, it will be hot but seasonal in the lower to middle 90s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Daytime heating and moisture along with the sea breeze may allow for another chance for isolated showers and storms for the afternoon. No severe weather is anticipated.

TONIGHT: Skies will begin to clear overnight while lows remain warm in the 70s. Winds will be light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Other than a small chance for a spotty shower or two, this weekend looks to be mostly dry. Highs will be very hot in the middle to upper 90s under partly cloudy skies. No word yet if heat advisories will be issued, but either way make sure to keep heat safety in mind for all outdoor activities.

Rain and storms chances may return through most of the work week next week. Right now, most days have a 20% chance for pop-up activity with no threat for severe weather. Highs will stay near normal but hot in the lower to middle 90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

