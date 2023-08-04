WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – More sunshine and very hot conditions are expected again for the ArkLaMiss today as high pressure aloft in the atmosphere remains in place. Temperatures will climb back up to the triple digits making for hazardous heat conditions this afternoon. The high pressure system will slowly break down over the weekend and rain chances will be possible with the passing of a frontal system.

A few disturbances will allow for patchy rain and storms over the weekend and more storms are expected next week. This new system will give us a break form these extreme temperatures as daytime highs fall to the lower 90’s. Temperatures look to stay in the mid 90’s though late next week with minimum rain chances.