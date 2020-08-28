Morning Forecast – Friday, August 28th

WEST MONROE, LA Good Friday morning, we are staring off on a much quieter note as Laura is well north of us now. It is a warm and muggy morning, with current temperatures in the 70’s and 80’s.

As we go through the course of the day, it will be a hot and humid day with highs in the lower 90’s. This will mean heat index values will be in the 105-110 range. While Laura is mostly out of our area, she will have influences on our weather this afternoon and evening. Moisture will continue to steam in causing scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening.

The heat and storms are certainly not needed at this time, as this could effect clean up and power restoration efforts. Make sure to stay cool and hydrated as many of us will not have air conditioning. Showers and storms will wrap up later this evening and we will be left with a hot and muggy night. Lows are only expected to fall into the middle 70’s tonight.

The heat really starts to build for our Saturday, which will make it that much more uncomfortable. the good news is, we should remain mostly dry during this time, so efforts to restore power should be ok.

As if we needed anything else to worry about, we need to keep an eye on the tropics. we have two disturbances that we are watching that are well away, but they have the potential to eventually move into the United States, and the Gulf. we will continue to keep an eye on these storms over the next week or two.

As we head into next week, we’re keeping an eye on a cold front that will bring impacts to the ArkLaMiss through much of next week. At this time, it appears this front may stall near us and keep us unsettled. This will also keep us warmer and more humid for a longer period of time.