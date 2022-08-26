WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/26/22)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We have made it to the weekend and have made it through a very rainy work week. For today, we will see a few more scattered showers by the afternoon as the last remnants of this decaying weather systems continue to linger. Highs for today will be warm in the middle to upper 80s with winds out of the east.

TONIGHT: One or two showers may linger, but it is looking to be mostly dry. Skies will stay partly to mostly cloudy with lows warm in the 70s.

LOOKING AHEAD: We look to continue to deal with some isolated to scattered shower chances of the weekend. So far, Sunday looks to be the best day with only a 20% chance. Highs in the meantime will stay pretty warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

For the new work week, a weak front will arrive and will most likely keep shower chances in the forecast while highs stay warm in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We could see some possible drier conditions by Wednesday or even Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi