WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Some areas will see a few passing clouds early this morning. Expect plenty of sunshine throughout the first half of today as clouds will slowly increase this afternoon. Pop-up t-storms will be possible later today due to daytime heating and a few upper level disturbances as the high pressure systems moves eastward and weakens. As a frontal systems draws closer from the north, a series of upper level disturbances will be possible prompting for pop up storms this weekend before they become a bit more scattered to widespread later Sunday into Monday.

As winds shift out of the north, the ArkLaMiss will finally see a break from the triple digits next week. Most of the rain will not bust us out of the current drought conditions causing the continued fire threat through the next few days.