Morning Forecast – Friday, August 21st

TODAY: As we wrap up the work week, we will have a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures warm back into the lower 90s. A weak disturbance will linger just to our east, and this will allow for a few showers and storms to develop as we head into the late afternoon and early evening. We are not anticipating severe weather, but some heavy downpours and lightning will be possible.

TONIGHT: Conditions will dry out as we head into the overnight hours. Low temperatures will settle into the upper 60s and lower 70s under partly cloudy skies. Winds will be generally calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: We will continue to have some rather nice conditions for this upcoming weekend. Highs will remain warm in the lower 90s with partly cloudy conditions. A few spotty to isolated showers are possible for the afternoon, but it will be hit and miss for most of us. Just keep an eye on the radar if you have any outdoor plans.

TROPICS: (This is as of 4 AM is morning) We still have Tropical Depression 13 and 14 out in open waters at this time. Forecast models show that both could become tropical storms in the next 24 hours (one will be Laura the other will be Marco). So far, they are projected to eventually enter the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. HOWEVER, it still too early to talk about potential impacts. Just make sure to keep this in the back of your minds and we’ll be sure to bring you the latest updates.

