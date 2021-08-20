Morning Forecast – Friday, August 20th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/20/21)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! Today, we could see a few more spotty to isolated showers for the afternoon as highs warm into the lower 90s. After sunset, the last of the rain will clear out and our skies will start to clear up as high pressure begins to build in.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to break down for the overnight hours. Lows will stay fairly warm in the middle 70s with winds out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

LOOKING AHEAD: For the weekend, conditions will be dry, but expect our highs to be very hot in the upper 90s. With our ground saturated from this week’s rainfall, our humidity values will also increase and it will feel very uncomfortable outside. Some areas may meet the criteria for heat advisories, but as of early this morning none have been issued just yet. Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Lows at night will be warm in the middle and upper 70s.

For the start of the new work week, conditions will stay dry a high pressure remains in control and temperatures will stay very hot in the upper 90s under mostly sunny and partly cloudy skies. We could see a few spotty showers return by the middle half of the work week.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX