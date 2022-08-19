WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/19/22)

TODAY: Happy Finally Friday! For today, a few more isolated storms will be possible mainly for our southern parishes. No severe weather is expected. Highs will be just a bit warmer in the upper 80s and some in the lower 90s. Winds will be out of varying directions at 5-10 mph

TONIGHT: The last of the rain will wrap up by late tonight. Lows will fall back into the lower end of the 70s with mostly cloudy skies and winds light from the southeast.

LOOKING AHEAD: Shower and thunderstorm chances will stick around for this weekend with highs near 90. Right now, no severe weather is expected but some heavy rain, lightning, and thunder may be possible.

Rain chances will stick around through most of the new work week, so keep the rain gear handy. Highs will also be cooler in the 80s.

TROPICS: A disturbance continues to develop in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. It has a 40% chance of development over the next 2 days and a 40% chance over the next 5 days. No immediate impacts the the United States at this time, but we will be watching.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

