WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) – Clear skies will kick off our Friday morning as high pressure continues to keep our weather pattern mostly quiet. Drier air aloft as kept dewpoints in check the past few days but a frontal boundary to the north will push some of that drier air further south and dewpoints could be on the climb as we progress into the weekend. Temperatures will be allowed to heat up under this warm airmass and with all the anticipated sunshine as they heat up to the triple digits.

Heat safety will be the main headline for the next several days. Rain chances will stay near zero for now. Next week, some tropical disturbances could move into the gulf but are looking to move further west towards Texas and so rain chances still remain low.