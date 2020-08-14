Morning Forecast – Friday, August 14th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/14/20)

TODAY: We will be wrapping up the work week with showers and thunderstorms returning late this morning into the early afternoon. The entire ArkLaMiss is under a marginal risk (Level 1 of 5) for some strong to severe thunderstorms that may produce winds up to 60 mph, heavy downpours, and frequent lightning. Make sure to stay weather aware. High temperatures will stay warm in the lower 90s.

TONIGHT: Tonight will be mild in the lower 70s with clearing skies, but a few areas could see some spotty to isolated showers heading into the early morning hours on Saturday.

LOOKING AHEAD: Saturday temperatures will stay warm and near seasonal in the lower to middle 90s. By the afternoon, more showers and storms will develop driven by daytime heating and a very weak cool front. A second weak front will push another round of storms for Saturday evening before sweeping through into early Sunday morning. For Saturday, we are not anticipating widespread severe weather, but some storms could still bring heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds.

Heading into early next week, it looks like some slightly drier and cooler air will arrive, bringing some much need heat relief. Highs could stop into the upper 80s with limited rain chances and more sunshine.

