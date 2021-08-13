Morning Forecast – Friday, August 13th

WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/13/21)

TODAY: Happy Friday! We made it through another work week! Today hot temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 90s for the afternoon under partly cloudy skies. By the mid to late afternoon, we could see a few spotty to isolated showers and storms across the ArkLaMiss, but not everyone will see rain for today. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The last of the rain should wrap up before the overnight hours. Lows will stay warm in the middle 70s with winds calm and partly cloudy skies.

LOOKING AHEAD: As a frontal boundary moves through the Ozarks, we could see some outflow boundary driven showers and thunderstorms starting in the morning for South Arkansas and continuing into the afternoon for North Louisiana. Highs will be a few degrees “cooler” in the lower 90s with lows at night following suit into the lower 70s.

We will have a similar set up for Sunday. Expect more scattered showers and storms with highs in the lower 90s. No severe weather is expected, but some brief heavy rain and lightning could be possible.

This unsettled pattern will continue into the start of the new work week, so keep the rain gear within reach. We could see conditions begin to dry by Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

