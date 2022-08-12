WEST MONROE, LA. – (08/12/22

TODAY: Happy Friday! With one last push from this weak front before it stalls just to our south, a few more isolated showers and storms could be possible. Forecast models, right now, as showing most of this developing along and south of I-20. Highs will be very warm in the lower 90s with winds from the northeast at 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: The last of the showers should wrap up around 10 PM tonight, leaving us dry to kick off our Saturday morning. Lows will remain warm around 72 with winds calm.

LOOKING AHEAD: Other than a small chance for a spotty shower Saturday afternoon, it should be a mostly dry weekend. Highs will be slightly warmer in the middle to upper 90s while lows at night remain in the lower 70s.

It will be a hot one to start off the new work week (and also the start of the school year for a few area schools), but it will be dry. Look for highs in the upper 90s. We are, however, watching for a possible weak front to arrive by Wednesday, which may bring chances for thunderstorms back into the forecast with maybe our highs returning back to the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

