WEST MONROE, LA. – (04/08/22)

TODAY: Happy finally Friday! We are wrapping up the work week on a mild and mostly sunny note. Highs for today will be very similar to yesterday in the upper 60s. Our winds, however, will once again be pretty windy this afternoon out of the northwest at 15-20 mph with possible gusts up to 30 mph. Another round of wind advisories have been issued for our Western Counties and Parishes until 7 PM this evening.

TONIGHT: Winds will finally calm down by tonight with clear skies, and this will lead to a bit more of a cold night ahead. Lows may dip back into the lower 40s and possible the upper 30s for a few areas.

LOOKING AHEAD: An upper level ridge of high pressure will build in starting Saturday. This will help keep our skies clear and also help us warm back up. Highs for Saturday afternoon will be nice and pleasant in the middle 70s and even our lows Saturday night will improve back to the lower 60s. Expect another nice warm up for your Sunday as we see highs return to the lower 80s with maybe a small chance for a spotty shower late Sunday evening.

Rolling into the new work week, the nice weather will come to an end and showers and storms will be back. As of right now, Tuesday and Wednesday could bring the threat for strong to severe weather. The west ArkLaMiss is under a 15% chance for Tuesday to early Wednesday with the entire ArkLaMiss under a 15% chance for Wednesday to early Thursday. Keep in mind these are Day 5 and Day 6 outlooks, so a lot is bound to change. Just know that we will keep you updated.

Have a great weekend!

-Lexi

Facebook: Meteorologist Lexi Birmingham

Twitter: @LexiBirmWX